City finds housing for Balmoral Hotel tenants

Tenants being forced out of the Balmoral Hotel will have access to other housing, the City of Vancouver announced Friday.

The notorious SRO was hit by an evacuation order by the city after years of complaints about the health and safety conditions in the run down Downtown Eastside residential building.

With tenants scrambling to find new homes, the city announced Friday that it has partnered with BC Housing to secure 131 units elsewhere for people to move into immediately.

“Over the past week, city staff, BC Housing, and non-profit partners have been going all-out to secure homes – not shelter spaces – for every tenant who is being displaced due to the evacuation of the Balmoral,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in the statement. “I’m very pleased that BC Housing has come forward to help up secure homes for all of the Balmoral tenants, and ensuring that they will rent at welfare rates.”

The city says pets are welcome in almost all units, and anyone concerned about their pets or belongings should speak to outreach staff at the building.

Shelter spaces are also being made available if people need them as a temporary measure while transitioning to other housing.