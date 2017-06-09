Flood watches issued for several B.C. rivers in wake of powerful storms
VANCOUVER — Flood watches have been issued for several major waterways after torrential downpours hit parts of southern and central British Columbia.
The River Forecast Centre says rivers throughout the Columbia and East Kootenay regions, including tributaries around Golden, Revelstoke and the Columbia Valley, are rising.
The centre says rivers and streams are expected to approach or exceed flood level today, while the Shuswap and South Thompson rivers are also high enough to burst their banks.
As much as 30 millimetres of rain deluged the southern and central interior today.
Environment Canada says 12.1 millimetres drenched Revelstoke on Thursday night.
The downpour is being blamed for a washout that closed Highway 1 about 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke until at least Sunday, which is expected to add hours to road trips.
Environment Canada says rainfall warnings were issued for much of north-central and northeastern B.C., with up to 25 millimetres forecast for some areas today, in addition to the 15 to 25 millimetres that fell Thursday.
