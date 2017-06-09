Search underway for small aircraft missing in B.C. Interior

VANCOUVER — Search and rescue crews are looking for a small aircraft that disappeared before reaching its destination of Kamloops, B.C.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says the Piper Warrior was reported missing Thursday afternoon after having left Cranbrook, B.C. on a refuelling stop.

Spokesman Lt. Greg Menzies says the aircraft originally departed from Lethbridge, Alta., and two people are believed to be on board.

RCMP have identified the pilot as Alex Simons, 21, and the passenger as Sidney Robillard, 24, both of Kamloops and say their families are receiving support.

Crews from CFB Comox began the search Thursday until dark and efforts have continued through Friday and are expected to resume Saturday.

Menzies says the search Friday was hampered by changing weather conditions and the rocky terrain covered in trees makes spotting a small aircraft challenging, but crews are still hoping for the best.

"It is quite a large area, it's very rocky, very mountainous, heavily treed so certainly an aircraft of this size is difficult to find," he said.