Supporters and opposers of controversial Chinatown condo make one last pitch

With Vancouver city council about to vote on a controversial development proposal in Chinatown, both supporters and those in opposition made one last public appeal this week.

On June 8, a group of Chinese-Canadian seniors who support the proposed 12-storey tower showed up at city hall to protest what the one organizer called harassment by supporters during the multi-day public hearing process. The public hearing at times turned raucous, with those opposing the proposal booing supporters.

On June 9, a rally at the memorial to Chinese railway workers and veterans brought out elected officials, Chinatown leaders, seniors, and the young people who have increasingly spearheaded opposition towards the development.

Also present at the June 9 event were three veterans of Second World War, who spoke about the importance of Chinatown.

“This used to be the largest Chinatown, and they’re going to make it the smallest,” said Tommy Wong, a 93-year-old veteran, who fought for Canada at a time when Chinese people were not allowed to vote. “They put up highrises, but we want open space and to make it into a park.”

Beedie Living is proposing a 12-storey condo building at 105 Keefer. The site is currently a parking lot, and the developer has promised that the second floor of the building will be sold to BC Housing for 25 units of seniors’ social housing and that a commercial space for seniors’ cultural activities can be rented at a discount rate.

Current zoning for the area allows for a nine-storey building, but council can allow extra height up to 120 feet under a zoning change made in 2011. Beedie’s proposal is for 115 feet.

The proposal has become a lightning rod for concerns about the gentrification of Chinatown: it comes in the wake of two condo buildings at Keefer and Main, completed in 2014 and 2016, following a 2011 change to the zoning for the area that allowed for building up to 90 feet, higher than the previous 70 foot maximum. Apartments in the two buildings sell for $1 to $2 million, and one-bedrooms rent for around $1,800.

At the same time, commercial rents have been rising and traditional businesses selling Chinese food and other products have been disappearing.

While the site is a parking lot, its location is sensitive because it is next to the Chinese Cultural Centre and Dr. Sun Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden, and would be right behind the memorial.

“The memorial signifies the earlier pioneers, the railway workers and the veterans who fought way back, 70 years ago,” Wong explained. “So it should be wide open space so anyone who wants to come here and see, because it’s part of history.”

100-year-old Shou Chun Wan Chang came to Canada in 1978 and has lived in Chinatown for 30 years.

“I want something that is respectful to this site, to the railway workers and veterans,” Chang said, speaking through a translator. “Without them, and the veterans that are still with us today, we wouldn’t be here.”