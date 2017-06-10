One dead, one injured in shooting at busy Langley, B.C., restaurant

LANGLEY, B.C. — One man is dead while another is in hospital after a shooting at a Langley, B.C., restaurant Friday night.

RCMP say they received reports of gunfire at a Browns Socialhouse just before midnight.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say evidence gathered so far suggests the shooting was targeted.

Cpl. Meghan Foster says the restaurant was busy and the brazen shooting put the public at risk.