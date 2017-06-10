One dead, one injured in shooting at busy Langley, B.C., restaurant
A
A
Share via Email
LANGLEY, B.C. — One man is dead while another is in hospital after a shooting at a Langley, B.C., restaurant Friday night.
RCMP say they received reports of gunfire at a Browns Socialhouse just before midnight.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.
Mounties say evidence gathered so far suggests the shooting was targeted.
Cpl. Meghan Foster says the restaurant was busy and the brazen shooting put the public at risk.
Homicide investigators and the BC Coroners Service are looking into the case.