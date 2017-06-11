Chinatown at odds over 105 Keefer condo project

Vancouver city councillors are set to vote on a controversial 12-storey condo in the heart of Chinatown Tuesday and community groups on both sides of the debate are making one last plea for their cause.

Those who oppose the project argue the developer, Beedie Living, is not offering enough to the community, especially in the way of seniors housing. Three World War II veterans added their voices to the cause at a rally, Friday.

But one community leader in support of the project says it is unrealistic to expect the city to buy the land or for the federal government to pay for more social housing, something those opposed to the project have called for.

The rezoning application, which includes 25 social housing units for seniors, lays out the options clearly, said Dr. Peter K. K. Wong.

“It’s going to be either nine storeys or 12 storeys. You either have something the developer has done to benefit Chinatown with community amenities, or not,” he said.

Wong’s family owns the iconic Dollar Meat Store, one of the oldest businesses in Chinatown. He is also a director at the Chinatown Business Improvement Association and a member of the Vancouver Police Board.

Asking the developer for more social housing could scare other businesses from investing in the neighbourhood, he said.

“What you’re doing is restricting people from investing in Chinatown and that will harm the economy in Chinatown.”