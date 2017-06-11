Four people survive small plane crash in North Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER — Officials say a small plane has crashed in North Vancouver, B.C.

Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff says four people were on board the Cessna 172 when it went down on Sunday afternoon.

North Vancouver RCMP say everyone on board survived, though it's unclear whether any suffered injuries.

Wistaff says the plane was flying from Langley to Tofino and back when it crashed.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.