Bittersweet block party held ahead of condemned Balmoral evacuation

Being evicted en masse from your long-term housing wouldn’t lead most people to hold a party. But on Sunday, that’s what happened in front of the condemned Balmoral Hotel with the 10-day evacuation period of residents set to end.

Tenants of the derelict building ate barbecued hot dogs, listened to music and speeches, and chatted with neighours, some of whom lived in nearby single-resident occupancy hotels also owned by the Sahota family.

Wendy Pedersen, a community organizer who has been aiding the evicted tenants, said that housing has been found for almost all Balmoral tenants, which she likened to a “life raft,” invoking the image of the condemned building as a sinking ship.

“When I talk to people on the street, they say they haven’t got housing yet,” she said from a makeshift stage and public address system set up in the middle of East Hastings street. “People are scared … After the eviction notice was given, the life rafts that came only happened because of your support for these tenants.

“This building, absolutely it needs to be shut down — it’s a human rights crime scene — last night I was in there and found a 74-year-old man from Slovakia who was living with a pile of garbage and rats who weren’t afraid of me … Why has this happened? That’s the burning question.”

The hotel was ordered shuttered by city engineers early this month after years of complaints from residents, whom landlords reportedly told not to use the baths because the floors couldn’t sustain the additional weight.

The residents, given only 10 days to vacate, scrambled for housing amidst fears some would end up either homeless or in shelters. Several told Metro they felt bittersweet about the move — happy to leave the Balmoral’s abysmal conditions behind, but sad about the disruption to their community and long-term homes.

At least two supporters attending the block party were dressed in bedbug and cockroach costumes.

In a statement Friday, Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson said the “safety and security of the tenants during the transition is our top priority,” and added that city staff and BC Housing have “been going all-out to secure homes — not shelter spaces — for every tenant who is being displaced due to the evacuation of the Balmoral.

“I'm very pleased that BC Housing has come forward to help us secure homes for all of the Balmoral tenants,” he added, “and ensuring that they will rent at welfare rates.”

Pedersen, in a Facebook post early Sunday, said, “the vast majority” of Balmoral tenants are “generally very, very happy” with the housing found for them.

“Nobody is being separated from pets, partners and it looks like everyone will be leaving with their possessions,” she wrote. “Lots of hugs and happy people.