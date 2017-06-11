Searchers scoure B.C. Interior for signs of missing plane, two passengers

KELOWNA, B.C. — Searchers are continuing to hunt for a small plane and two passengers after the aircraft disappeared en route to Kamloops, B.C.

Canadian military spokesman Lt.-Col. Bryn Elliott says 13 military planes and two Cormorant helicopters were in the air Sunday, conducting sweeps of a vast area between Cranbrook and Kamloops.

A Piper Warrior plane was reported missing Thursday afternoon after it made a refuelling stop in Cranbrook, in southeastern B.C.

Police say the aircraft was headed towards Kamloops and two people are believed to have been on board — pilot Alex Simons, 21, of Kamloops and passenger Sidney Robillard, 24, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Elliott says searchers have very little information about what happened, but they do know that a thunderstorm rolled through Cranbrook shortly after the plane departed and weather may have been a factor in the disappearance.

He says low clouds and heavily wooded terrain are also making the search difficult.

