A list of B.C.'s new cabinet

VICTORIA — Premier Christy Clark has appointed a 22-member cabinet after last month's election. Here is a cabinet list:

— Andrew Wilkinson, justice minister and attorney general.

— Norm Letnick, agriculture minister.

— Stephanie Cadieux, children and family development minister.

— Mike Bernier, education minister.

— Mary Polak, health minister.

— Mike de Jong, finance minister.

— Steve Thomson, minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations.

— Donna Barnett, minister of state for rural economic development.

— Teresa Wat, minister of international trade, minister responsible for the Asia Pacific strategy and multiculturalism.

— Shirley Bond, minister of jobs, tourism and skills training, minister responsible for labour.

— Mike Morris, solicitor general and public safety minister.

— Coralee Oakes, minister of small business and red tape reduction, minister responsible for the liquor distribution branch.

— Rich Coleman, energy and mines minister.

— Michelle Stilwell, minister of social development and social innovation.

— Todd Stone, minister of transportation and infrastructure.

— Ellis Ross, minister of natural gas development, minister responsible for housing.

— Jas Johal, minister of technology, innovation and citizens' services.

— Sam Sullivan, minister of community, sport and cultural development.

— Jordan Sturdy, environment minister.