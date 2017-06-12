A list of B.C.'s new cabinet
VICTORIA — Premier Christy Clark has appointed a 22-member cabinet after last month's election. Here is a cabinet list:
— Andrew Wilkinson, justice minister and attorney general.
— Norm Letnick, agriculture minister.
— Stephanie Cadieux, children and family development minister.
— Mike Bernier, education minister.
— Mary Polak, health minister.
— Mike de Jong, finance minister.
— Steve Thomson, minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations.
— Donna Barnett, minister of state for rural economic development.
— Teresa Wat, minister of international trade, minister responsible for the Asia Pacific strategy and multiculturalism.
— Shirley Bond, minister of jobs, tourism and skills training, minister responsible for labour.
— Mike Morris, solicitor general and public safety minister.
— Coralee Oakes, minister of small business and red tape reduction, minister responsible for the liquor distribution branch.
— Rich Coleman, energy and mines minister.
— Michelle Stilwell, minister of social development and social innovation.
— Todd Stone, minister of transportation and infrastructure.
— Ellis Ross, minister of natural gas development, minister responsible for housing.
— Jas Johal, minister of technology, innovation and citizens' services.
— Sam Sullivan, minister of community, sport and cultural development.
— Jordan Sturdy, environment minister.
— Linda Reid, minister of advanced education.