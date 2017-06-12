Canadians and Americans agree: flying is misery

Canadians and Americans agree: flying is just the worst.

But between the two countries, there’s less agreement on how make a miserable experience better again, according to a survey released today by the Angus Reid Institute. Canadians favour more government regulation, but Americans are pinning their hopes on more competition between airlines.

The survey comes against the backdrop of high-profile incidents, such as the viral video of the passenger who was dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago, as well as increasingly invasive security regulations and fees being slapped onto everything from picking a seat to all checked luggage.

The survey respondents agreed that customer service has gotten worse in the past 10 years: 44 per cent of Canadian respondents, and 38 per cent of Americans, said service had worsened.

And while flights have gotten cheaper overall, 63 per cent of Canadians and 57 per cent of Americans said lower prices haven’t been much of an improvement as fees for things that used to be free have increased.