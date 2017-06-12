'Croc' alert as drivers report reptile sighting off side of B.C. highway
Surrey RCMP have had 'more than one' report from concerned citizens about a 'crocodile' swimming through a roadside marsh — but it's actually a scaly truck tire
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Maybe it's time for the RCMP to set up a reptile division.
Authorities in British Columbia have been fielding calls from concerned citizens who have spotted a crocodile lurking in a roadside marsh.
Surrey RCMP took to Twitter Monday afternoon to allay residents' fears however as they confirmed that the scaly creature bobbing near the surface is not in fact a croc. Instead, it's something much less intimidating — a truck tire.
The RCMP confirmed that they have had a number of reports about the floating object off Highway 17 and 104 Avenue.
For now it seems Vancouver and Surrey motorists can rest a little easier.