B.C. advocates laud consultation on banning junk food ads to kids

Could Happy Meals and Pirate Paks become a thing of the past in Canada?

British Columbian health advocates hope so, as they applauded the federal government launching 45 days of online consultation Saturday into a proposed ban on junk food advertising aimed at children.

“We’re over the moon,” Mark Collison, government relations and health promotion director with Heart and Stroke B.C., co-founder of the Stop Marketing to Kids Coalition, said in a phone interview. “It’s so positive and it’s really heartening to know the government is really taking this seriously.

“We’re at a time and place that it’s really required — self-regulation by industry has not worked. Marketing is getting stronger and being aimed at youth.”

Restricting such marketing to children was in the federal Liberals’ election platform in 2015, and also included in health minister Jane Philpott’s mandate letter after her appointment.

“You’re invited to give feedback on our proposed approach to restrict the marketing of unhealthy food and beverages to children,” Health Canada stated on its website.

“Marketing to kids is so pervasive today,” Philpott said in a statement, “and it is becoming more and more difficult for parents to control their children's exposure to these unhealthy messages.

“We are committed to making healthy choices easier for parents and their children, by restricting the marketing of unhealthy foods and also providing guidance to parents that is more useful and user-friendly.”

Collison said his organization has been working for “nearly a year-and-a-half” closely with Health Canada on updating the Canada Food Guide and restricting marketing to children.

He has pushed for the age limit of such ads to be 16 years and under, and even for in-store promotions to be curbed.

If that happened, what would happen to Happy Meals and British Columbia’s own iconic Pirate Paks?

“The scope of marketing (restrictions) has to be broad,” he explained. “The Happy Meals are incentivising children with toys to buy them … The toy is the hook, but the food is devoid of any proper nutrients. It’s unethical to knowingly market to kids unhealthy food and beverages. It’s become insidious.”

But not all groups are happy with the moves. A U.S. group calling itself the Consumer Choice Center lambasted the proposed ad bans as “just another example of paternalistic government encroaching on consumer choice.”

“Although curbing unhealthy choices for minors is a noble goal,” said the Center’s North American affairs manager David Clement in a statement, “eliminating TV, print, online, in store, and sponsored marketing is a gross overstep by public health officials.

“Ultimately, we as a society need to focus on education and empowering parents to ensure their children make healthy choices.”

Collison agreed there needs to be more education to truly solve the crisis of unhealthy food flooding our shelves — but that’s indeed why charities like Heart and Stroke and the B.C.-based Childhood Obesity Foundation support the ad ban in addition.

“When we look at many of these chronic diseases putting pressure on our health care system and causing strife in people’s lives, 80 to 90 per cent are preventable to some degree,” he explained. “And healthy eating is a cornerstone of healthy living, just like exercise and not smoking.

“The sooner we can get a handle on it and have people cut out the crap … and focus on whole, fresh food prepared yourself, that’s the best thing you can do.”

The consultations opened as Conservative Senator Nancy Greene Raine's private bill on junk food ads advanced in the Senate; Collison said legislation could be tabled in the House of Commons within months.