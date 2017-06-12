Global sea cucumber ‘boom’ puts fisheries in a pickle: UBC study

Who would’ve ever thought our next global “gold rush” would be leathery and tubular?

That appears to be the case with an international “boom” in sea cucumbers, a sausage-shaped marine animal found throughout the world’s oceans, including off British Columbia’s coast — and considered super tasty in some parts of the world.

And while the sea cukes themselves are probably none too thrilled with this situation, the “rapid-onset sea cucumber fishery … has driven dramatic changes in social system structure,” according to new research published out of the University of British Columbia’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability.

The high demand may be putting at risk the fishing economies affected by the cuke race, the study found.

“Soaring demand has spurred sea cucumber booms across the globe,” said the study’s lead author Maery Kaplan-Hallam, who conducted her research during her Master’s studies, said in a statement. “Money, buyers and fishers from outside the community flooded in.

“This has also increased pressure on other already overfished resources.”

Her study — titled Catching Sea Cucumber Fever in Coastal Communities — appeared in the latest issue of Global Environmental Change journal. She examined the social and economic impacts of the harvest on a fishing-dependent community in Mexico, Río Lagartos in Yucatán state.

“Resource management, incomes, fisher health and safety, levels of social conflict and social cohesion in the community are all impacted,” she found.

Although most sea cucumbers are less than 30 centimetres, the longest can reach up to three metres. They are part of the same family of animals as starfish as sea stars. A global black market has emerged in the profitable sale of the species.