Small plane crashes in North Vancouver, B.C., after running out of fuel

VANCOUVER — Investigators have determined that a small plane ran out of fuel before crashing in an industrial area in North Vancouver, B.C.

Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff says four people were on board the privately operated Cessna 172 when it went down on Sunday afternoon.

She says all four were taken to hospital and one person had serious injuries while the pilot and two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Wistaff says the plane had flown from Langley to Tofino and was on its way back to Langley when it crashed, striking a bridge guard rail, a chain link fence and a power line before coming to a stop.

Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived on scene Sunday afternoon.