Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident

Members of a Kamloops shooting range are in shock after a visitor from Vancouver accidentally shot himself in the torso this weekend during a competition Sunday.

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was 50, according to a local RCMP spokesperson.



"There was nothing suspicious in the death so the case is now with the Coroner's office," said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in an email Monday. She said police responded around 1 p.m. Sunday.

"A man who had been participating in a pistol competition had lost control of his firearm and accidentally fired a shot into his torso," an RCMP statement said. "Witnesses administered first aid immediately and the victim was transported to Royal Inland Hospital by BC Ambulance.

"Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injury soon after."

The accident occured at the Kamloops Target Sports Shooting Complex, an outdoor range that was hosting an International Practical Shooting Confederation qualifier competition this weekend, according to the non-profit group operating the complex.



Ambulance crews "responding to the gun range north of the prison for a gun shot wound to the chest," according to Kamscan, an emergency services scanner observer on Twitter, shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Kamloops Target Sports Association requires all members to take a safety orientation course and abide by a nine-page safety policy, to "ensure that all shooters become familiar with the Club rules of safe shooting," the policy states.