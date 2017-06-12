Vancouver man is dead after shooting himself during pistol contest

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A 50-year-old Vancouver man who was competing in a pistol competition Sunday has died in what RCMP say was a tragic accident.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the man was taking part in a pistol contest at the Target Sports Complex in Kamloops, B.C., when he lost control of his weapon and accidentally shot himself in the torso.

She says witnesses administered first aid right away and the man was taken to hospital by ambulance but he died of his injuries shortly after reaching hospital.

Shelkie says the death is unusual and she's never heard of anyone in such a competition accidentally shooting themselves.