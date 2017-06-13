Ex-wife in online harassment case tells jury emails left her scared

VANCOUVER — A B.C. Supreme Court jury heard tearful testimony today from a woman who says a series of harassing emails from her ex-husband left her constantly looking over shoulder.

Patrick Fox is charged with criminal harassment and possession of firearms in a place where he was not authorized to do so over alleged online communications and publications regarding his ex-wife Desiree Capuano.

Crown counsel Mark Myhre says emails allegedly sent by Fox to Capuano asserted he would do anything to make her life miserable.

Many of the emails Fox allegedly sent from 2014 and 2015 criticizing Capuano's parenting and calling her an "idiot" and "moron" were also copied to their son, whose name is protected under a publication ban.

In one series of emails read by the Crown in court, Fox wrote that he told their son he would shoot Capuano if shooting someone was not morally wrong and illegal.