Irked by 'mini dumps of garbage' by B.C. wilderness lake, hikers go the extra mile

Two intrepid hiking buddies were so dismayed by mounds of garbage abandoned around one of their favourite British Columbia wilderness getaways near Pemberton, they took matters into their own hands.

Devan Francis and Vince Emond collected and hauled what they estimated was more than 15 kilograms (nearly 40 pounds) of trash from Upper Joffre Lake down the steep five-kilometre trail to the parking lot last weekend.

"We need to make people more accountable for the garbage they leave behind in OUR parks," Francis wrote on his Instagram account Monday, posted along with Emond's photographs of not only the provincial park lake's iconic turquoise-hued alpine waters and tumbling scree field at its shore — but also large plastic tarps, beer cans and boxes, tent bags and food wrappers.

Francis, a photographer and filmmaker with the North Vancouver agency Windowbox, urged other hikers fed up with others' litter that's been increasing as parks become increasingly popular to follow his example and post images online.

"Post an image of you and your party carrying out as much garbage as you can on your next adventure," he wrote. "The prize? Our parks stay clean and you help spread awareness!"

Emond, who works at the conservation-minded North Vancouver outdoor retailer Arc'teryx, said he was "feeling disappointed" on his own Facebook page, particularly in light of recent news that another wilderness spot near Pemberton, Keyhole wilderness hot springs, had been closed for a second summer in a row because of bears drawn to campers' trash.



"First the Keyhole Hot Springs, now Joffre Lakes; our parks are getting destroyed," Emond wrote. "Massive tarps, tent, party cups, etc., found in mini dumps of garbage along the side of trail.

"We dodged so many tourists on the hike down that it made me realize: I wonder how many people walked past all that garbage and didn't think to collect it and dispose of it properly … The crowds are growing, and so should our responsibility."

According to B.C. Park's official map of Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, park users are asked to follow the "pack it in, pack it out" motto.



"Minimize your impact while hiking and camping and pack out all garbage," the map states. "Joffre Lakes is a wildernes area."

But Emond wondered if it's time for that motto to get an update given that litter cleanup hasn't kept pace with the popularity of wilderness oases.

"This time what if we take it a step further and pack out things that don’t belong to us?"

He urged hikers to carry in an extra garbage bag and leave with more than they came in with.

Last summer, Vancouver blogger and outdoors enthusiast Taryn Eyton wrote an article titled, "You Killed a Bear," after a juvenile bear was killed by B.C. Conservation Officers after becoming acclimatized to humans' garbage and food at Garibaldi Lake.

"The bear had learned that you weren’t scary and that you would continue to leave food and garbage out for it," Eyton wrote. "Eventually, the bear might have attacked a hiker or ripped open a tent with sleeping campers inside.