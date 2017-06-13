Nine arrested in year-long money laundering, illegal gambling investigation

Nine people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into an illegal gambling and money-laundering network, British Columbia organized crime investigators announced Tuesday.

The investigation, which began in May 2016, focused on a criminal organization that was allegedly running illegal gambling houses and helping launder large amounts of money through for drug dealers, loan sharks, extortionists and kidnappers.

The crime group has national and international links, including to mainland China, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a press release Tuesday.

“Top-tier organized crime is not easy to tackle," said assistant commissioner Kevin Hackett in the statement, "and requires a co-ordinated approach to achieve results.

“The individuals associated with this level of criminal activity conducted their operations in a sophisticated manner.”

As part of the investigation, officers searched six homes and seized large amounts of cash, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and computers. They also seized luxury vehicles, one of which had a hidden compartment.