Vancouver police investigating 'suspicious death' and potential hazmat situation
Vancouver police were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Vancouver police officers, firefighters and a hazmat team are investigating two deaths on Knight Street near Kingsway Tuesday.
A fire crew arrived around 11 a.m. and found one person in medical distress and two people who appeared to have died suddenly, according to Capt. Jonathan Gormick, spokesperson for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.
Police were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Knight Street around 11:30 a.m and are now investigating a "suspicious death," VPD spokesperson Jason Robillard said in a written release.
Police say the incident is unfolding and there is no further information to provide.
More to come.
