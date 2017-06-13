Taking the bus gets better at night and in the Tri-Cities
Translink adds later night buses and more frequent service in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
More night time bus service is coming to Metro Vancouver, along with more frequent service for Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, according to Translink.
The money for the improvements is part of first phase of funding for a 10-year transit improvement plan.
Night bus routes that will see increased service, and in some cases will run later at night, include the 8 Fraser, the 9 Downtown/Lougheed Station/Coquitlam Central Station, the 20 Victoria and the 35 Downtown/SFU.
Several bus routes that depart from Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody will run more often, or will add service on evenings and weekends.
For a full list and description of the changes, visit http://www.translink.ca/servicechanges.