TSB to release report into deadly whale-watching incident off B.C. coast

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its report tomorrow into the capsizing of a whale-watching boat off the west coast of Vancouver Island that left six people dead.

The federal agency launched an investigation after the Leviathan II flipped during a whale-watching expedition near the resort community of Tofino in October 2015.

The 20-metre vessel was carrying 24 passengers and three crew.

Survivors have launched several lawsuits against the boat operator, Jamie's Whaling Station, and its owner, Jamie Bray.

A spokeswoman for the operator said after the incident that a rogue wave hit the boat, and Bray's response to civil claim last year described the incident as an "act of God" that could not have been reasonably predicted.