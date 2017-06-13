Two shootings in Surrey cause elementary school closure

A pair of shootings in Surrey early this morning led to a heavy police presence on the streets and the closure of an elementary school in Newton.

About 15 minutes after midnight, police received calls about guns being fired out of two vehicles near 125th Street and 80th Avenue.

A mere three minutes later, RCMP were called again after a parked car was targeted in a drive-by shooting in the 13200 block of 67B Avenue.

“Police believe the two shootings are linked and the parties involved are known to each other,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann, in a press release. “Fortunately no injuries have been reported.”

The investigation led police to home in the 12500 block of 58B Avenue in Newton. Officers closed roads and nearby J.T. Brown Elementary School was not opened as a precaution.

No one is in custody and no charges have been laid. The investigation is being led by Surrey RCMP’s serious crime unit.