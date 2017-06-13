Vancouver council rejects controversial 12-storey condo in Chinatown

Vancouver city council voted against a proposal to build a 12-storey condo building on a historic corner of Chinatown today, with councillors saying they rarely seen a proposal cause such sharp division within a community.



"This debate turned into a debate over the future of Chinatown," said Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Beedie Living had proposed a 12-storey condo building at 105 Keefer St. The site is currently a parking lot, and the developer had promised that the second floor of the building will be sold to BC Housing for 25 units of seniors’ social housing and that a commercial space for seniors’ cultural activities could be rented at a discount rate.

Current zoning for the area allows for a nine-storey building, but council can allow extra height up to 120 feet under a zoning change made in 2011. Beedie’s proposal is for 115 feet.

The proposal has become a lightning rod for concerns about the gentrification of Chinatown: it comes in the wake of two condo buildings at Keefer and Main, completed in 2014 and 2016, following a 2011 change to the zoning for the area that allowed for building up to 90 feet, higher than the previous 70 foot maximum. Apartments in the two buildings sell for $1 to $2 million, and one-bedrooms rent for around $1,800.

At the same time, commercial rents have been rising and traditional businesses selling Chinese food and other products have been disappearing.

While the site is a parking lot, its location is sensitive because it is next to the Chinese Cultural Centre and Dr. Sun Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden, and would be right behind the memorial.

Beedie will be able to build a nine-storey building, which will likely be made up of only market condos and commercial space on the ground floor.

Mayor Gregor Robertson and councillors Andrea Reimer, Kerry Jang, Tim Stevenson, Geoff Meggs, Heather Deal, Adriane Carr and George Affleck voted against the proposal. The councillors sited the level of opposition they heard, the height concerns and the rapid pace of gentrification as their reasons to oppose.