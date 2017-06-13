Hundreds of Vancouverites hit with fines for not shovelling snowy sidewalks

Hundreds of Vancouverites may be forced to pay up for failing to remove snow from the sidewalk in front of their property during this year’s unusually cold winter.

The city handed out more than 600 tickets related to sidewalk snow removal and several hundred of those cases have now gone to prosecution, according to a city spokesperson. Fines can range from $750 to $2,000 and a judge determines the final amount due.

The city also issued more than 10,250 notices – those warnings don’t come with a fine – and bylaw officers don’t issue a ticket until an occupant has received two notices.

“Even during the unusual snowfall during last winter, the City worked hard to focus on education rather than fining,” said city spokesperson, Jag Sandhu, in a written statement.

“If there are repeated complaints or violations for same property, we will do an on-site inspection to confirm and have the authority to issue tickets and enforce as appropriate.”

Vancouver residents and business owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalk that surrounds their property by 10 a.m. after a snowfall, seven days a week.

The city received more than 4,200 complaints about sidewalk snow removal through its 3-1-1 line this winter.