What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — ---

---

TRIAL HEARS EX-HUSBAND HARASSED WOMAN ONLINE

A B.C. Supreme Court jury has heard about a series of harassing emails allegedly sent to a woman by her ex-husband, including one that said he'd shoot her if it weren't illegal.

Desiree Capuano testified the messages left her constantly looking over her shoulder.

Patrick Fox of Vancouver is charged with criminal harassment in connection with emails he allegedly sent between 2014 and 2016, some of which criticize Capuano's parenting and call her an "idiot" and a "moron."

Court heard those emails were copied to the couple's son and that Fox allegedly created a website that included Capuano's personal information and referred to her as a white supremacist, child abuser and drug addict.

---

---

TWO PEOPLE BELIEVED TO HAVE FATALLY OVERDOSED IN APARTMENT

Police say two people have died of suspected overdoses at an apartment in Vancouver.

Captain Jonathan Gormick says Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services crews arrived at the residential building in east Vancouver and found the bodies of two people who had recently died.

He says a third person was found in the apartment in medical distress and was taken to hospital and fire crews tested the scene for potential hazardous materials.

Police say the area was deemed safe Tuesday afternoon, and the deaths are now under investigation.

---

---

ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE AT CHICKEN FARM

Grocery giant Loblaws says it is investigating after a supplier in B.C.'s Fraser Valley was accused of animal abuse.

Elite Services of Chilliwack, which catches chickens at farms, says it has fired five employees including a supervisor after an animal rights group released video of alleged abuse.

The SPCA in British Columbia has launched a formal investigation into the alleged abuses, which were captured on video by a whistleblower.

Lindsay Wolf, vice-president of investigations with the group Mercy For Animals, says the birds were slaughtered at a plant in Port Coquitlam, then shipped to Loblaws and Loblaws-owned stores.

Loblaws says in a statement that it will continue to work with industry partners and animal welfare experts to ensure standards and codes of practice are upheld.

---

---

ALLEGED CRIME RING INVESTIGATED OVER ILLEGAL GAMING HOUSES

Nine people have been taken into custody and police say more arrests are pending after officers broke up an alleged illegal gaming and money laundering network.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says a year-long investigation led it to a top-tier organized crime group with national and international links, including some in mainland China.

They say the alleged crime ring was operating illegal gaming houses and was also involved in money laundering, loan sharking, kidnapping and extortion.

Police say officers searched six homes and seized large amounts of cash, drug paraphernalia and computers.

---

---

RAINBOW CROSSWALK DAMAGED IN WHITEHORSE

Whitehorse RCMP are investigating after a truck was spotted damaging the city's newly painted rainbow crosswalk.

Mounties say witnesses reported seeing a white pickup pull up to the crosswalk Monday and leave black treadmarks on it, then return to do the same in the other lane.

Mayor Dan Curtis says he's disappointed by the behaviour, but adds it does not reflect the values of the greater community.

All Genders Yukon founder and Pride co-organizer Chase Blodgett says the community has been supportive, but the incident shows prejudice still exists.

---

---

STORE CLERK CREDITED FOR PROTECTING SENIOR

Police are crediting a vigilant store clerk with helping a Nanaimo senior avoid being further victimized by fraudsters who'd already taken him for more than $1,000.

RCMP say an 81-year-old man was defrauded of $1,500 by people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, who demanded that he pay a fictitious tax debt over the phone.

The victim was told to purchase i-Tunes gift cards and give the activation numbers to the fraudsters, but they then demanded an additional payment of $3,500.

Police say when the victim went to a local store to buy more cards, a diligent clerk interceded and contacted RCMP, saving the senior from losing even more money.

---

---