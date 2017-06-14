After Balmoral, fed-up SRO advocates call for deeper changes at city hall

The Balmoral Hotel is empty, tenants received compensation and somehow, in just 10 days, housing was found for nearly all of the residents.

But the Balmoral — infested, rotten and filthy — isn’t the only horrific SRO in the city, and advocates are calling for a wholesale shakeup at city hall’s inspections department.

“I was warned many times by many senior bureaucrats that the reason the conditions are like this is that they’re afraid that if they push too hard they’ll shut down hotels and there’s no place for people to go,” said Wendy Pedersen, a tenant organizer with the SRO Collaborative

“The city just keeps doing their same old, same old and keep thinking they’re going to get a different result. And the tenants are like prisoners of this system.”

Pedersen is worried about the effect of city’s decision to close the Balmoral after an engineering review found severe structural problems. Her group is now reluctant to point out problems at other hotels, for fear they’ll also get shut down.

“There are dozens of other SROs that are in the same shape and I would say dozens of apartment buildings in the City of Vancouver in similar shape,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen and other advocates have been pushing the city to enforce its own standards of maintenance bylaw, whereby the city can do ordered repairs themselves and then bill the landlord.

The activism, which has included launching a class action lawsuit against the owners of the Balmoral and the city, did yield results: in the past six months, the city launched an SRO task force, stepped up enforcement and increased inspections.

Kaye Krishna, the city’s manager of development, buildings and licensing, previously told Metro that the approach had prompted the Sahota family, owners of the Balmoral and the Regent hotels, to invest in repairs.

The SRO Collaborative is calling for bigger changes from the city: an elected commission overseeing the city’s inspections department to ensure vulnerable tenants are protected from unscrupulous landlords, and funding for community outreach groups to assist tenants, many of whom have mental illness, addictions and other health issues.

Advocates have been sceptical that city inspectors had not previously flagged the concerns about severe rot and water damage that led to the May 30 structural review. Pedersen said that in the two weeks before the evacuation, she entered rooms she hadn’t been in previously and was shocked at what she saw.

“There were people living there with piles of garbage and rats,” Pedersen said. “Old guys who had no help, no one to help them clean, nobody helping them with their basic health and safety needs.

“It was a human rights crime scene.”

What’s next for the Balmoral?