Ex-wife used sarcasm, insults to stop online harassment, trial hears

VANCOUVER — A woman who says her ex-husband harassed her online for years told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that she was willing to try anything to get him to stop.

Patrick Fox faces two charges, including criminal harassment, over online communications and publications regarding his ex-wife Desiree Capuano.

She told the court in Vancouver that one of the ways she addressed the harassment was by "giving it back" with insults or sarcasm in her replies to Fox's emails.

A number of emails from Capuano were read in court, including some where she calls Fox an "impotent child," insults his intelligence and says Fox's actions portray him as a "stalker ex-boyfriend."

Capuano said the emails from Fox were like a daily beating and at some point, she felt like she could no longer take it.