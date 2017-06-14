Pro-choice advocates balk at Polak as health minister, even briefly

Women’s reproductive advocates are questioning why Premier Christy Clark appointed Mary Polak as her Health Minister on Monday — in light of the Langley MLA’s long-time links to anti-abortion groups.

Polak, whose views on abortion are not publicly stated, will likely merely hold the high-profile Cabinet position for a few weeks, until the first confidence vote tests the B.C. Liberals’ support in the Legislature after it meets June 22.

But with the Health Ministry overseeing abortions, which are legal in Canada, exactly what Polak believes about them, and whether that could inform her few weeks in a “caretaker” ministry, is under scrutiny.

“To appoint someone who is basically against an integral part of women’s health care to the Ministry of Health is a conflict of interest and completely inappropriate — given her longtime involvement in right-to-life groups and Hope for Women, an anti-choice so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centre’ that tries to persuade women out of abortions,” said Vancouver-based Joyce Arthur, founder and executive director of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, in a phone interview.

“Women’s health and rights are being overlooked again,” said Arthur. “(Polak) is entitled to her personal views, but that would make her more suitable to a ministry where there wouldn’t be a conflict possible.”

Polak was previously Minister of both Environment and Aboriginal Relations.

Polak was rated “pro-life” by Campaign Life Coalition as recently as 2013, the B.C. Catholic newspaper called her “staunchly pro-life” in 2012, and her 1990s legal fight against LGBTQ books in Surrey schools is remembered by many in the gay community.

Last September, Polak was photographed cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of a Hope for Women Pregnancy Services clinic in Langley, beside the clinic’s anti-abortion operator Advokate’s executive director Jared White, who worked for Abbotsford Right to Life until 2013.

“No amount of information, no nice office, no great location, no great advertising, can replace what is essentially the element you're going to provide,” Polak said, according to the Catholic Times. “It's that right word at the right time.”

The clinic explicitly states on its website it is not a medical provider and cannot refer women for abortions. But it also hosts blog posts by prominent pro-life activist Elizabeth Sutcliffe, Advokate’s coordinator of client services and an activist with the Silent No More Awareness “Regret Abortion” campaign.

“I want to make a difference in our community by supporting women in crisis pregnancy and giving them the tools, inspiration, and education to choose life for their unborn children,” Walk for Life 2017 quotes Sutcliffe as saying. “I also want women who've chosen abortion in the past to find mercy and healing through post abortion counselling … abortion hurts women, families and our community.”

The clinic informs women of “risks and side effects” of abortions and Plan B pills, suggesting “the morning-after pill may put a woman at increased risk for an ectopic pregnancy” that’s “life-threatening.”

Polak declined interview requests on Monday and again Tuesday, and a spokesperson said by email that Polak is still orienting herself to the new portfolio before “getting her feet wet with interviews.”

Clark announced Polak’s appointment on Monday, during a swearing-in ceremony in Victoria led by Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon — who will ultimately have to decide whether to offer the Green-backed New Democrats a chance to test their support in the Legislature in a confidence vote after it meets again June 22, or else call a new election.

"Our advice from the Ministry of Justice is yes, everybody needed to be sworn in again," Clark told reporters. “… We're in caretaker mode. We're not proposing new policy changes.

“... But we do have a responsibility to be in the house, and to be able to answer questions in the house for the length of the session, as long as it lasts."

But University of B.C. political scientist David Moscrop said he doesn’t know of any legally required reasons to do so.

“She didn’t have to have a cabinet swearing-in ceremony,” he said. “There was no requirement. They indicated there was one, but that’s totally bulls--- … This is political theatre and largely meaningless.”

Nonetheless, Moscrop said he’d be more concerned about Polak’s appointment if it came after an election victory — not the current caretaker minority government.

“I don’t find the appointment particularly palatable,” he said, “but I wouldn’t conclude much from it.