Mental health experts call for barriers on more Lower Mainland bridges

Mental health experts are continuing their call for barrier fencing on the Lower Mainland major bridges.

Half of suicide deaths from jumping, between 1991 and 2007, happened on the Burrard, Granville, Ironworkers, Lions Gate, and Pattullo bridges, according to a written release from The Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention Centre of B.C.

“There is research that shows that suicide barriers are effective in creating immediate safety and preventing suicides,” said Sandy Biggerstaff, the crisis centre’s executive director.

She also cited studies that show people who arrive at a bridge intending to jump usually don’t try other means or locations when they encounter a barrier.

Crisis phones, like the ones installed at Burrard Bridge in March, are also important tools in saving lives. Since then, at least four people who went to the Burrard Bridge with the intention of jumping, picked up the phone and reached the 24/7 crisis line instead, according to the suicide prevention centre.

There are about 17 calls to police every year for suicide attempts on the Burrard Bridge.

The Burrard, Second Narrows and Golden Ears bridges have suicide barriers.