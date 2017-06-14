What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

WHALE-WATCHING COMPANY SAYS IT'S TAKEN SOME RECOMMENDED ACTION

A company that owned a whale-watching vessel that overturned off Tofino, leaving six people dead, says it has already taken some steps recommended in a Transportation Safety Board report.

The board has made three recommendations, including that all commercial passenger vessels operating beyond sheltered waters carry emergency radio beacons that indicate their positions.

Jamie's Whaling Station says in a statement that it has reinstated the use of radio beacons recommended by the board, improved radio call-in procedures between its offices and tour vessels and made it easier to launch life rafts.

The company says it has also equipped its boats with manually inflatable personal floatation devices for passengers on outer decks, in addition to the life-jackets that are required by Transport Canada.

GREEN LEADER SAYS CLARK TRYING TO CLING TO POWER ON SPEAKER ISSUE

British Columbia's NDP and Green leaders are accusing Liberal Premier Christy Clark of using delay tactics instead of resolving tricky political issues, such as electing a Speaker to serve in a minority government.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says Clark's suggestions that she will appoint a short-term Speaker next week are just her way of clinging to power.

If Clark's government is defeated as expected, a new Speaker would be elected and would likely be from the government side of the house, meaning it would be a New Democrat.

Last month's election did not produce a clear winner and the Speaker's vote will be crucial in the legislature due to the tight result.

OFFICIALS SAY MORE FLOODING POSSIBLE IN OKANAGAN

Emergency officials in the Okanagan area are warning that gusty winds in the forecast could create waves and bring more flooding and erosion along waterfront properties.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says areas with shorelines exposed to the south will be at particular risk.

Environment Canada is calling for south winds gusting to 40 kilometres an hour this afternoon.

The weather agency has also issued a special weather statement for tomorrow, due to a forecast of sustained winds up to 40 kilometres an hour and gusts to 60 kilometres an hour.

WOMAN ALLEGING ONLINE HARASSMENT BY HUSBAND SAYS EMAILS WERE LIKE DAILY BEATINGS

A woman has told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that getting emails from her ex-husband was like getting a daily beating.

Patrick Fox of Vancouver faces two charges, including criminal harassment, over online communications regarding his ex-wife.

Desiree Capuano alleges Fox harassed her online for years but admits that she paid him back with replies that included insults or sarcasm.

A number of emails from Capuano were read in court, including some where she calls Fox an "impotent child" and insults his intelligence.

COQUITLAM CITY WORKERS HAVE TENTATIVE CONTRACT

The City of Port Coquitlam says it has reached a new five-year deal with employees represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The tentative agreement reached last month was approved by CUPE members earlier this week and has now been ratified by city council.

The collective agreement, which is effective Jan. 1, 2016, includes raises totalling nine per cent by the end of the five years.

The city says the five-year term and wage pattern is the same as agreed to by the cities of Delta, Surrey and Coquitlam.

OCCUPANTS OF DANGEROUS HOTEL HOUSED

Vancouver officials say all the occupants of a decaying rooming house on the Downtown Eastside have now been safely evacuated from the building.

The city says more than 150 people were living at the Balmoral Hotel when an inspector deemed the building at risk of collapse earlier this month.

City officials say they worked with B.C. Housing to find new homes for those who were displaced and will ensure their new housing will be sustainable for the long term.

