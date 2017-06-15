The Juice Truck off roads in Yaletown

The Juice Truck got its start during the food truck revolution that hit Vancouver a few years back. While many trucks didn’t make it, the juice-loving owners of the Juice Truck – Zach Berman and Ryan Slater – managed to move off the road and into two brick and mortar locations, with their newest one, The Juice Truck Café, in Yaletown at 1022 Mainland St.

Yaletown is a great place for restaurants, but it’s missing a grab-and-go lunch scene to accommodate the many people who work in the area. The Juice Truck fills that void with 100 per cent plant-based food, goodies, juices and smoothies.

I loaded up on the spring roll, the kale Caesar, the cacao coconut bar, the green energy bar, the almond chocolate cup and the peanut butter cup. I then washed it down with a banana turmeric smoothie and the digestive cold-pressed juice. I was in health-food heaven.

Let’s start with the spring roll. Tofu, carrot, red pepper and kelp noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with a spicy almond and sesame sauce. On their own the spring rolls aren’t super flavourful, but that almond and sesame sauce really kicked it up.

The kale Caesar was unreal. Chopped kale topped with smoky maple tempeh, nut and seed “parmesan”, chipotle coconut bacon and raw cashew Caesar dressing. I thought I’d just take a bite, but before I knew it the salad was gone. The nut and seed “parmesan” with coconut bacon was toasted with sweet, salty and smoky flavours that hit every taste bud, especially when mixed with the lemon zest of cashew Caesar dressing. The tempeh added texture and weight to make it a satisfying dish. Well done.

I tried the goodies next. These are all vegan treats with that will satisfy your sweet tooth, but won’t spike your sugar levels too much. My top two favourites were the almond chocolate cup and the peanut butter cup because I like all things rich and creamy. Both had the texture of fudge and the chocolate on the almond cup was sweet, a little bitter, but grounded with the earthy almond.

I recommend the green energy bar and the cacao coconut bar as fuel up options, but the best fuel up option at the Juice Truck is their smoothies.

The banana turmeric smoothie is banana, turmeric, ginger, medjool dates, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, black pepper, and almond milk. Turmeric adds this interesting astringent aftertaste to everything it touches. At first you only taste the banana and the cinnamon, but the turmeric comes through and shut down the sweetness on your taste buds. Really satisfying.