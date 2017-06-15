Vancouver Aquarium launches legal challenge of cetacean ban

The Vancouver Aquarium has launched a legal challenge of the Park Board’s cetacean ban.

The Aquarium filed an application for a judicial review on Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court against the City of Vancouver and the Park Board, according to a press release Thursday morning.

The petition seeks to render invalid the board’s May 15 decision to ban cetaceans from the aquarium in Stanley Park.

“The ramifications and impacts of the Park Board bylaw amendment are so far reaching that they fundamentally change the Vancouver Aquarium’s ability to deliver its mission of conserving the world’s oceans,” said John Nightingale, president and CEO of the Vancouver Aquarium.

“As a result, we have no choice but to defend ourselves.”

The Aquarium’s petition argues that the park board does not have the power to enact the bylaw amendment and that park commissioners refused to hear Aquarium representatives and had made up their minds before the May 15 decision.

The aquarium also contends that the language in the bylaw amendment is vague and that it renders the remaining portion of the Aquarium’s planned $100-million expansion project obsolete.