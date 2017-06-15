Vancouver to pilot ‘last entry’ program to manage drunken crowds on Granville
The city spends $1.1 million in extra policing costs annually to deal with intoxicated crowds in the Granville Entertainment District.
Vancouver is moving ahead with a pilot program aimed at reducing intoxicated crowds on Granville Street by preventing people from entering bars on the strip one hour before closing time.
The ‘last entry’ program, which will be piloted for a year in the Granville Entertainment District, was among a number of changes to liquor policy passed by city council Wednesday night.
According to a city report, crime and violence along Granville Street cost Vancouver an additional $1.1 million in extra weekend policing costs every year. Vancouver police arrest on average about 10 people there a month on weekends, mainly for breaching the peace.
Last August, a 28-year-old woman died after she was attacked by two women outside Caprice nightclub.
The last entry program aims to manage the large, intoxicated and frequently rowdy late night sidewalk crowds on Granville by prohibiting bars and nightclubs from allowing patrons to enter, or re-enter, within one hour of closing.
City staff believe it will reduce queues on Granville Street and deter people from travelling to the Granville Entertainment District after bars close in other parts of the city.
Studies in Australian cities show similar programs reduce fighting inside bars.
Other changes passed by council on Wednesday night include allowing grocery stores to sell wine, beer and spirits in grocery stores through a wine-in-store model, extending brewery and distillery hours until midnight and allowing museum and galleries to sell booze. Restaurants will also be able to serve alcohol after 10 p.m. without the need for an open kitchen. The city will also increase the number of liquor seats on patios.
