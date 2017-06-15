B.C. trangender rights activist on why Bill C-16 matters

Morgane Oger had a hand in drafting what would become a British Columbia transgender rights bill, and her fingerprints are also on a new federal law, Bill C-16, passed by the senate on June 15.

“This bill is so important because it’s an update to the human rights act, which affects all federal rights and it’s an update to the Criminal Code,” Oger explained.

Oger, a B.C.-based activist for transgender rights, worked with NDP MP Randall Garrison on the wording for an NDP bill in 2015, and helped shepherd the bill as the federal Liberals took it on.

Bill C-16 adds gender identity and gender expression to Canada’s Human Rights Act, meaning Canadians cannot be discriminated against based on their gender identity and expression.

“Until this bill was passed, murdering me because I’m transgender — my gender identity — or because I look transgender — my gender expression — was not a hate crime, and therefore did not carry special sentencing,” Oger explained, adding that there is a very high legal bar to prove a crime was motivated by hate.

The bill will also affect charitable organizations and their charitable status with the Canada Revenue Agency, Oger said.

“Up until today, because CRA’s federal, CRA didn’t have the teeth to stop organizations from discriminating against trans people,” Oger said.

“It’s now become against the law to quietly discriminate against the basis of gender identity and expression.”

Another reason Oger said she’s elated with the passing of the bill is the increased awareness and education this bill will bring for transgendered people.