27 overdose deaths in Vancouver in May

Vancouver’s mayor is urging the next provincial government to take immediate action on the opioid overdose crisis as the city continues to grapple with a record number of deaths.

The city released its monthly overdose statistics Friday, stating that Vancouver police reported 27 overdose deaths in May.

The city’s statement says Vancouver is on pace for more than 400 overdose deaths in 2017, which is more than the total number of overdose deaths from the previous three years combined.

“Four people a day are dying from overdoses in B.C. – we are desperate for a new provincial government who will change course and take a bold approach to stopping this horrific drug overdose death toll,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in the release. “The federal government gave $10 million to the province in February to address the overdose crisis and we have no idea if or how that money has been spent.”

In all of May, emergency responders in Vancouver were dispatched to 668 overdose response calls, according to the city.

Throughout the province, 488 people have died of illicit drug overdoses between January and April, according to the B.C. Coroner’s Service.

The 136 deaths in April was a 97 per cent increase from April last year.

The crisis is largely fueled by the presence fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs, which are exponentially more toxic and deadly than opioids like heroin.

The province has made naloxone kits – which can be used to reverse an overdose – widely available to health services and the public in response to the crisis, and has opened a number of overdose prevention sites in B.C.’s hardest hit areas.

Federally, Health Canada recently granted exemptions to health authorities – including those in Vancouver and Surrey – to open more sanctioned supervised drug consumption sites, the first in Canada since Insite opened in Vancouver in 2003.

Health authorities and advocates are urging for expanded treatment options, including substitute therapies, and spaces to help people seeking treatment.