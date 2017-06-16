950 Main tent city residents receive second eviction threat

The new leaseholder of a piece of land that is currently occupied by homeless campers at 950 Main St. did not move to enforce an eviction order this morning, but residents and their supporters said they expect Lu’ma Native Housing Society to now apply for a court order to remove the camp.

Tent city residents received the eviction order yesterday, ordering people to leave the vacant lot across from Pacific Central Station by 7 a.m. today. By signing the 60-year lease, the lot has changed from city to private land, said Maria Wallstam, a housing activist with the group Against Displacement.

“It’s now a private landlord calling for the injunction, and they could charge people under the trespassing act,” Wallstam said.

Lu’ma Native Housing Society plans to build a 25-unit social housing building on the site, and submitted a development application to the city on April 19, although the application was not publicly posted until after the tent city occupation began on April 28.

The city has been working on the lease for some time but it was finalized earlier this week, according to communications staff.

The City of Vancouver earlier applied for a court injunction to remove the camp, but a judge denied that request on May 18. The city has argued that soil testing work needs to begin immediately, and that there are funding sources in place for the housing that will be in jeopardy if there is a delay.

Metro attempted to contact Lu’ma Native Housing, but did not receive a response.

Residents of the tent city are vowing to stay, because they say living at the site is safer than camping alone.

A resident called Crystal said she moved to the tent city after a brief two-day stay at the Cobalt Hotel, a single-room occupancy hotel just down the street from 950 Main.

After her door was kicked down by two men, she complained to the manager, but ended up getting evicted. She still has not been refunded the two months rent she paid to the hotel.

Residents are also questioning how housing was found so quickly for tenants of the Balmoral Hotel, which the city ordered to be evacuated because an engineering review found serious structural problems with the aging, neglected building. With just 10 days to find new housing, BC Housing and the city were able to find new SRO rooms for around 150 people.

“We’re not leaving until they get us housing,” said Joyce Jackson, who previously lived at a tent city at 58 W. Hastings that the city closed in November 2016.