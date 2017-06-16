In wake of Trump, American companies open Vancouver subsidiaries

Ever since the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, Michael Tippett has been trying to convince American tech companies to come to Canada. And as the new administration continues to talk tough on immigration, the approach has paid off.

Alex Modon, the CEO of a San Francisco-based startup called Omni Inc., decided to set up an office in Vancouver because of the promise of an easier immigration process for two of the company’s founders, who are from India.

“We had a heck of a time with the immigration process over two years, not just consistent work status but having the reliability that it’s going to continue to be that way,” Modon said.

While immigration was “a mess” before the election, Trump’s attempt to ban visitors from seven Muslim majority countries and rhetoric about restricting an existing work visa often used by tech companies hasn’t helped, Modon said.

Onmi Inc., which helps businesses order digital ads, still plans to have an office in San Francisco as well as the subsidiary in Vancouver, but plans to hire local developers for positions in the Vancouver office. The two Indian founders, Nishant Srivastava and Vikram Tiwari, now have Canadian work permits and will be located in Vancouver.

Tippett and several other tech entrepreneurs set up the True North initiative in early 2017. True North hasn’t landed any large companies yet — but the pitch has worked for a few smaller startups, like Omni Inc.

The federal government’s recent move to introduce a new stream for the temporary foreign worker program will give the effort a boost, Tippett said. That stream specifically streamlines work permits for highly-skilled workers, meaning processing should take weeks instead of months.

David Aujila, a Vancouver immigration lawyer, previously told Metro that American companies who create Canadian subsidiaries can’t just transfer any employee. Under NAFTA rules, only key employees such as executive managers can transfer to the subsidiary office.

Modon said neither he nor anyone on his team are from Canada, but they reached out to True North, who helped them Canadian immigration lawyers and corporate tax advice.