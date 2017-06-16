B.C.’s migrant farmworkers mark Father’s Day far from their kids

It’s lonely to spend holidays like Father’s Day thousands of kilometres from family.

That’s what advocates say who work with the many seasonal farmworkers who come to British Columbia to grow, harvest and pack our vegetables, applies, cherries, cranberries, blueberries and even flowers.

So this year, as they have since 2010, the mostly dads get to at least mark Father’s Day together, eating comfort foods from Mexico and Guatemala, playing Spanish guitar and singing mariachi or other music that remind them of home — and, for many — the children and spouses they send earnings home to after toiling in the fields.

“Being in touch with these workers and hearing their stories, they’d always mention how rough it was to be away from their families,” explained Gil Aguilar, an advocate with the Migrant Workers Dignity Association. “Pretty much all of them are parents, and they miss their kids and their wives.

“They’re doing this big sacrifice for their families. So we decided to hold a Father’s Day celebration, and the workers loved it and kept asking about it the next year … It’s become a tradition for the workers.”

The festivities range from anywhere between 20 to 100 farmworkers, depending on what stage the farm season is at that year, and location since the men are scattered on farms from Langley to Delta and Richmond, Aguilar said.

This year, they’ve booked an outdoor park to share traditional foods, song and music, free to migrant workers seeking community and a sense of family here.

But a big part of the connection with advocates is to help with every day issues most of us take for granted, such as securing health care for those not yet qualified for B.C.’s Medical Services Plan, ensuring workplace safety, dealing with immigration issues.

According to another advocate who recently helped host another event for the group, many of the workers visiting B.C. hope for a path to apply for permanent residence in Canada — some workers have been here for 20 years without that right, said Sanctuary Health’s Byron Cruz in an email.

Workers at the event — co-sponsored by the B.C. Federation of Labour and several groups — also asked for the right to employment insurance at the end of the farming season, since they pay into it but “are not allowed to receive the benefits at the end of their contract,” Cruz said. Also listed as priorities by the workers were faster MSP enrolment, recreation opportunities, and education.

And particularly salient as Father’s Day approaches, the workers said they hoped for a “right for family visits or family reunification … this is hard for the emotional state of the workers.”

Aguilar said many British Columbians don’t realize how much of the abundance of food grown in the province involves seasonal workers from Latin America.

“You’d be surprised,” he said, “they pick flowers, they are in cherry and apples in the Okanagan, they’re in vegetable farms in the Fraser Valley — potatoes, cilantro, tomatoes, even packaging and processing berries and in the freezers — basically everything growing in the province, the temporary farm workers are there.”