Firefighters battle blaze in industrial area of Richmond, B.C.
RICHMOND, B.C. — The RCMP says it is assisting the fire department in Richmond, B.C., with a structure fire on Mitchell Island that is affecting traffic on a major bridge that connects the community to Vancouver.
Police say access to Mitchell Island is blocked or limited to first responders.
Photos and video posted by media outlets show thick black smoke coming from the industrial area.
Police say drivers in the area should expect long delays.
