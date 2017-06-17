Man, 19, arrested after double homicide Saturday morning in Lund, B.C.
A
A
Share via Email
POWELL RIVER, B.C. — A man has been arrested following a double homicide in a coastal community north of Powell River, B.C., on Saturday.
RCMP say they received reports that someone was shot at a home in the village of Lund just after 5 a.m.
Police discovered two people who were dead and another man with non-life threatening injuries.
The injured man was taken to hospital and has since been released.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.
Mounties say the incident doesn't appear to be random and the public is not at risk.