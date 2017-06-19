B.C. man charged with first-degree murder in double slaying on Sunshine Coast
POWELL RIVER, B.C. — Two charges of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder have been laid against a 19-year-old Powell River, B.C., man.
RCMP in the Sunshine Coast city say Jason Foulds remains in custody.
Foulds was charged after police responded to reports of a shooting early Saturday in the village of Lund, just outside Powell River.
Two people were found dead and another man was suffering injuries that police have described as non-life threatening.
In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Janelle Shoihet says the names of the victims will not be released to protect the privacy of their families.
Foulds's next court appearance is set for June 27 in Powell River, about 170 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.