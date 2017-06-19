B.C. man charged with first-degree murder in double slaying on Sunshine Coast

POWELL RIVER, B.C. — Two charges of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder have been laid against a 19-year-old Powell River, B.C., man.

RCMP in the Sunshine Coast city say Jason Foulds remains in custody.

Foulds was charged after police responded to reports of a shooting early Saturday in the village of Lund, just outside Powell River.

Two people were found dead and another man was suffering injuries that police have described as non-life threatening.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Janelle Shoihet says the names of the victims will not be released to protect the privacy of their families.