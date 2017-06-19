Character homes, Chinatown top list of most endangered Vancouver heritage

Vancouver’s single family home neighbourhoods and Chinatown top this year’s list of most endangered heritage sites, according to Heritage Vancouver.

Character homes built before 1940 continue to be torn down at a rapid clip and replaced by larger homes, while the huge escalation in price for single family home lots has made pretty much all single family houses unattainable for middle-class families.

Chinatown is at risk of losing both its unique physical character and its cultural and social character due to development pressure, according to Heritage Vancouver. An existing zoning allowance for taller buildings, and a proposed zoning change to allow 200-foot wide, 10-storey buildings will put further pressure on the area, Heritage Vancouver says.

David Lloyd George Elementary School in Marpole, because it is included in the Vancouver School Board’s list of 19 schools to be seismically upgraded and because VSB previously approved a decision to demolish another heritage school, Sir Sandford Fleming.

The Celtic Shipyards in Southlands, the last industrial site in Vancouver that “that retains buildings from the historic ship repair industry that supported the fishing industry.” The site has no heritage designation and has been put up for sale for redevelopment.

The Sinclair Centre, a downtown heritage landmark, is on the list because the federal government is interested in adding 22 storeys on top of the seven-storey building. “Seismic upgrades and structure required to hold the weight of the tower would result in the removal of portions of the historic facades and even the potential loss of one or two heritage buildings in entirety.”