Black bear on the lam after escape from Langley rescue facility

When the roof of a bear enclosure at Langley's Critter Care collapsed, one of the five bears bolted for the forest, according to the rescue facility.

The incident happened Sunday, when part of the bear enclosure roof collapsed and allowed five bears to climb onto the roof and out.

Conservation officers were called and four bears were successfully lured back into the enclosure. But one of the bears ran off into the forest instead, and effectively "released herself earlier than planned," Critter Care said in a Facebok post.

The bear is tagged and local to the area. Authorities say there is no safety risk to the public.

People who spot a tagged bear in Langley are asked to call conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277 to help them track the bear's movements.