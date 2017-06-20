New festival site and concerts announced for Honda Celebration of Light

A new festival site and concert series is being added to this year’s Honda Celebration of Light, organizers of the popular annual fireworks completion over English Bay announced Tuesday.

The new Park Stage at Second Beach will feature three evenings of eclectic, B.C-based musical acts like The Boom Booms, DJ Shub and the Julian Taylor Band ahead of the main fireworks competition. The festival space, which will have food trucks and a family zone, is free and is licensed from 2 to 9 p.m.

The Honda Celebration of Light kicks off July 29 with team Japan followed by team United Kingdom on Aug. 2 and team Canada on Aug. 5.

Organizers also announced that the Shorefest stage would return to the Keg Lounge on Aug. 2 ahead of the Team U.K. performance and that the pre-fireworks airshow would hit the sky before the July 29 and Aug. 5 performances.

Here's a list of the bands and performers at the new Park Stage festival site:

July 29, 2017:

Mazacote

Katari Taiko & DJ Oshow Kutapira

Dawn Pemberton & Band Mob Bounce

Julian Taylor Band

Aug. 2, 2017:

Music Heals Collaboration

David Morin

Katari Taiko & DJ Oshow Kutapira

Dawn Pemberton & Band Mob Bounce

The Boom Booms

Aug. 5, 2017:

Murray Porter

Coco Jafro

Desi SubCulture