Former RCMP employee alleging sexual assault says she rejected advances

VANCOUVER — A former RCMP employee says she rebuffed earlier advances from a now-retired inspector she says later sexually assaulted her in a locked washroom at their Vancouver workplace.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, says she felt uncomfortable and embarrassed in the summer of 2009 when then-Insp. Tim Shields told her he would like to perform oral sex on her.

She says that after she declined, Shields asked her not to tell anyone because it would be "bad for him."

Shields was the public face of the RCMP in British Columbia as the department's spokesman.

He has pleaded not guilty in B.C. Supreme Court to one charge of sexual assault.