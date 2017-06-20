Man arrested for threatening baby on Vancouver bus

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged for threatening a baby on a Vancouver bus.

Arthur Emile Cherpak is charged with two counts of uttering threats, assault and criminal harassment and will appear in provincial court Tuesday, according to a Transit Police press release.

On May 31, a woman and her 16-month-old child in a stroller boarded a Coast Mountain bus at Davie Street and Bute Street in the West End.

Minutes later, a man boarded the bus at Thurlow Street. He stood next to them and began pushing the harness release buttons on the child's stroller. The mother asked him to stop and he began yelling and swearing at her. When a passenger tried to intercede, the man allegedly threatened to break his nose.

The mother and child tried to get off the bus, but the man then allegedly blocked her way and then lunged at her and the baby. Several passengers grabbed the man and tried to hold him, but he broke free and got off the bus at Granville and Davie Street.