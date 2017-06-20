New Museum of Vancouver exhibition wrestles with the truth

The Museum of Vancouver’s newest exhibit, Unbelievable, explores Vancouver’s history in the age of Trump. Are some of the stories we’ve always told ourselves about our city tall sales, or simply alternative facts?

Here’s the real story behind five of the displays in the exhibition, all pulled from artifacts from MOV’s permanent collection, as told by curators Gregory Dreicer, Sharon Fortney and Hannah Turner. Unbelievable runs from June 24 to Sept. 24.

Thunderbird house pole

The Thunderbird has become an iconic Vancouver symbol, and is even used on the Vancouver city crest, said Dreicer. But this pole is not from Vancouver, and it’s not Coast Salish — it’s Kwakwaka’wakw from Alert Bay. In the 1920s, the pole was one of several acquired by the Vancouver Art, Historical and Scientific Foundation and was intended to be part of an “educational village” in Stanley Park — just three years after the last Squamish people living there had been evicted. In effect, the poles erased the more naturalistic Coast Salish architecture and art from Vancouver for decades because “they became iconic of what tourists and visitors wanted to see,” Fortney said.

Ridge Theater ‘R’

The Ridge Theatre is fondly remembered by many in Vancouver, but like so much of the city, it’s now disappeared, swallowed up by new development. “It shows me that there’s a lot of change in Vancouver, but is it change people want?” Dreicer said. “In this case, the planning department had done consultations with the community and the community was actually open to greater density in their area. But they also wanted the activities and the amenities that were in the Ridge.”

Smallpox mask

This smallpox mask is probably from the Tsimshian First Nation, but the museum’s earliest photographs don’t show Indigenous people wearing it: “It was being worn by members of this organization called the Native Sons of British Columbia. To be a Native Son, you were one of the first generation of settler children to be born in B.C.,” Fortney said. The smallpox mask is the only one of its kind on the Northwest Coast and speaks to the devastating epidemics that swept through North America following European contact.

Printing press

About a month before the Great Fire of 1886, Vancouver’s first newspaper, the Daily Advertiser, was printed on this press. The press survived the fire “and it was used for 50 years to put out a paper in Vancouver,” Dreicer said. “The press is a pillar of democracy and right now there is a big, big crisis in local journalism.”

Quatchi vs. Squatchi