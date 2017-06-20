No appetite for snap election in B.C.: Poll

Even amid all the uncertainty following May 9’s historic provincial election, one thing remains clear: British Columbians don’t want to go back to the polls.

That’s the takeaway from a new poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute ahead of the legislature resuming this week for a crucial make-or-break session for all parties.

As the B.C. Liberals try to cling to power and the NDP and Green parties angle to form their own minority government, 71 per cent of the public (including 55 per cent of Liberal voters) is dead set against another election, according to the poll.

“It’s about the only thing on which people on all sides kind of agree on in a really polarized political environment,” said Angus Reid Institute executive director Shachi Kurl. “The message is clear. Seven in 10 people are saying, ‘We want to see the process play out in the Legislature, we don’t want to see the political impasse solved through another election.’ There’s no appetite for that.”

According to reports, the Liberals will make significant policy shifts in its throne speech – including raising welfare rates and banning union and corporate political donations – in a bid to either thwart a vote of non-confidence or build support ahead of a possible snap election.

Premier Christy Clark, seemingly back on a mini-campaign trail with stops in the Interior and Fort St. John this week, acknowledged as much Tuesday.

“There are those who say we could be in an election soon,” she said, as reported by CBC’s Richard Zussman on Twitter, while visiting workers at Site C.

NDP leader John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, meanwhile, have urged Clark to stop delaying an inevitable vote of confidence.

If the Liberals lose that vote, Horgan and Weaver will ask the Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon for the chance to form government with its 44 members (compared to the Liberal’s 43).

She could grant them the chance or, if not convinced they could effectively govern, call for a new election.

Should its alliance form government, the NDP have been plagued by questions about electing a Speaker from within its rank, which would force it to give up its one-vote majority.